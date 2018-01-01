Limey Yank Games

People support LYG in many ways; submitting files, sponsoring the site or by making donations.

Those listed below have generously donated £25 or more are classed as our patrons.

Scott Abrams

James Anderson

Robert Appleyard

John Bowen

Douglas Dungan

Roger Eastep

Rob Franz

Giuseppe Gessa

Russel Gifford

Timothy Greene

Marco Gnagnetti

Al Hay

Neil MacNeil

Paulo Migliacci

Adam Niechwiej

Ken Nied

Edward Pundyk

John Rainey

Alan Rothberg

Simon Prior

Timothy Smith

Shane Stahl

Craig Thompson

Dick Whitaker

Patrons get a 5% discount in the LYG Shop